Rareview Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rareview Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Rareview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rareview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Ariston Services Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of VB opened at $223.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.04. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $221.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.