Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 53.71% and a negative net margin of 5,707.03%.
Rafael Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of RFL opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Rafael has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.
About Rafael
