Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 53.71% and a negative net margin of 5,707.03%.

Rafael Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of RFL opened at $1.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Rafael has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

