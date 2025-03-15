Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,568 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.09% of UGI worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,039.80. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

