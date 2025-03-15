Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 28,210 Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of Teleflex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 102,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 364.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 27,757 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Teleflex by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

Teleflex Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TFX opened at $137.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $128.55 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

