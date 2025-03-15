Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $4.74 Million in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of Dutch Bros at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,128,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,306 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,983,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,913 shares during the period. Joho Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,919,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,482,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,478,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE BROS opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.99. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $86.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $19,629,891.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,451,045.83. The trade was a 9.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $58,728,979.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. This represents a 20.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

