Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CACI International by 40.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in CACI International in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $373.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $588.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.90%. Equities analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total transaction of $112,358.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,780.30. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair lowered shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CACI International from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CACI

CACI International Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.