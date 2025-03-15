QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the February 13th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

QS Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QSEP opened at $0.16 on Friday. QS Energy has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

QS Energy Company Profile

QS Energy, Inc develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company’s energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company’s primary technology comprises Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product that reduces crude oil viscosity by applying a high intensity electrical field to crude oil while in transit.

