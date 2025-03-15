QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the February 13th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 662,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
QS Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:QSEP opened at $0.16 on Friday. QS Energy has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.
QS Energy Company Profile
