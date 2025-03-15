QMX Gold (CVE:QMX) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Should You Buy?

QMX Gold Co. (CVE:QMX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 93,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,281,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

QMX Gold Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of C$114.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29.

About QMX Gold

QMX Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds a portfolio of properties covering approximately 200 square kilometers of the Val d'Or Mining Camp in the Abitibi district of QuÃ©bec.

