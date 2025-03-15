Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

NYSE PMO opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

