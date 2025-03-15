Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07, Zacks reports. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $128.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.39 million. Purple Innovation updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Institutional Trading of Purple Innovation

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Purple Innovation stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Purple Innovation worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.