PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PTBRY opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

