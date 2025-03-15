PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PTBRY opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $21.40.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.