PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PPERF opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.53.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- Stock Average Calculator
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.