PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PPERF opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.53.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

Featured Articles

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

