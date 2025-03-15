PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 million. PSQ had a negative return on equity of 404.92% and a negative net margin of 227.52%.

PSQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSQH traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. 1,080,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,242. The company has a market cap of $92.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.21. PSQ has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of PSQ in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

PSQ Company Profile

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

