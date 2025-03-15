ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading 5.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.90 and last traded at $45.84. 1,603,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,875,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGQ. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth about $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

