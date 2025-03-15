ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Trading Up 2.1% – Still a Buy?

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $17.64. Approximately 12,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 13,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

ProShares Short Real Estate Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Short Real Estate stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of ProShares Short Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Short Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

