Promising Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Today – March 12th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Dell Technologies are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks refer to equity securities of companies that develop, provide, or support technology and services focused on protecting computer systems, networks, and digital data from cyber threats. These stocks are often associated with firms that offer products such as firewalls, anti-virus software, and intrusion detection systems, catering to the increasing demand for robust digital security solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $165.43. 11,536,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,718,336. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $138.99 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.20 and a 200-day moving average of $176.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $15.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,504,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,748. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $386.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

NYSE:DELL traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,550,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,657. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.54. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

