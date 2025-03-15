Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Consider – March 12th

Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Arista Networks, Snowflake, Tempus AI, and QUALCOMM are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refer to the shares of companies that are significantly involved in the development, application, or integration of artificial intelligence technologies. These companies range from those creating AI software and hardware to those leveraging AI to optimize their products and services, and their stock performance is often influenced by advancements and breakthroughs in the field of AI. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,761,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,091,047. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $119.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $29.46 on Wednesday, reaching $837.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,388. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,006.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $985.52. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $172.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.65, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,966,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.03.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.62. 5,077,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,730,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.62 and a 200-day moving average of $102.03.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.94. 2,110,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,418,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.55 and its 200-day moving average is $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $194.40.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

NASDAQ:TEM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,833,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,161. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Tempus AI has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $91.45.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $154.10. 1,897,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $149.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.78.

