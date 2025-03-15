Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

