Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Takes $436,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,616 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,115,663,000 after purchasing an additional 766,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,883,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 354,692 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,577,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,787,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,854,000 after purchasing an additional 542,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,974,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,523,000 after purchasing an additional 156,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.72.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT stock opened at $96.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.57.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $32,080,385.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,876,675.56. The trade was a 2.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The trade was a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 622,904 shares of company stock valued at $61,338,694. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

