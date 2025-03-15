Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $249.98 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $804.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

