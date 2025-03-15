Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Poinciana Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $60.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average is $63.69.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

