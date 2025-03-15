Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Invests $225,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,442 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,586 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 159,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,048,696.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,592. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $2,226,929.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,570.72. This represents a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.23 and a 1-year high of $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

