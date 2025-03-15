Poinciana Advisors Group LLC Invests $203,000 in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,493 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MasTec from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Shares of MTZ opened at $120.61 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.29 and a 52 week high of $166.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.29 and a 200-day moving average of $131.96.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

