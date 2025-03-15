PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Pool by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL stock opened at $327.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $420.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.24 and a 200-day moving average of $355.35.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Pool’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.00.

In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

