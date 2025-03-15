PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,405,000 after buying an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,559,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,525,000 after buying an additional 132,516 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,709,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $159.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.29 and its 200 day moving average is $171.77. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.81 and a 1 year high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

