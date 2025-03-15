PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the February 13th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 18.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 117,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 17.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 20.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PCN opened at $13.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

