Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $25.16 Million Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,000. Frontier Communications Parent makes up about 0.7% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.29% of Frontier Communications Parent as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FYBR. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth $228,000.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Communications Parent

In related news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,296,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,593.23. This trade represents a 31.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FYBR shares. New Street Research downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of FYBR opened at $35.84 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.28). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

