Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 970 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Postrock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $418.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.98 and a 52 week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

