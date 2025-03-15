Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,603 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.40% of OneSpaWorld worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,011,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 206,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 52,055 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 58,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ OSW opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.11. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSW shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OSW

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.