Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $16.78 Million Investment in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,669,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,780,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 5.81% of Launch One Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPAA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Launch One Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,475,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Launch One Acquisition by 2,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 510,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 492,903 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,492,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Launch One Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,492,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Launch One Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,479,000.

Launch One Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LPAA stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.11. Launch One Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.20.

Launch One Acquisition Profile

Launch One Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Launch One Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

