Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $13.57 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,566,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 15,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Postrock Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $367.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.62.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $279.76 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.03 and a 200-day moving average of $308.70.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,899.96. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 317,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.78, for a total value of $109,965,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,162,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,696,838.46. This represents a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock valued at $383,156,227. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

