Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 9,880 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

FLUT opened at $237.19 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.84.

In other news, CEO Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,130.50. This represents a 15.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 25,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.96, for a total transaction of $6,556,072.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,930.08. This represents a 54.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.41.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

