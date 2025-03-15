Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 4,343 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $1,301,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Mastercard by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Postrock Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 14,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $527.87 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $582.23. The stock has a market cap of $481.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.44.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.