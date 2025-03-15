Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 217.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,242 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 7,549.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,316 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,790,000. Amundi lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,682,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,081,000 after buying an additional 753,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,344,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,601,000 after buying an additional 639,323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,633,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,120,000 after acquiring an additional 633,970 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $126.84 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.03.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

