Pharming Group’s (PHAR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pharming Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

PHAR opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $596.63 million, a PE ratio of -33.73 and a beta of -0.10. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pharming Group worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

