Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $8.69. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 8,487 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pharming Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pharming Group

Pharming Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.63 million, a P/E ratio of -33.73 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pharming Group worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.