PGGM Investments Reduces Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5,270.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.
Bath & Body Works Stock Up 3.8 %
NYSE:BBWI opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Bath & Body Works declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.98%.
Bath & Body Works Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
