PGGM Investments Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Sysco were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.33.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

