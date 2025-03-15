Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Down 68.1% in February

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PSMMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

PSMMY opened at $30.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.14. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

