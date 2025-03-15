Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Update

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 943,400 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the February 13th total of 633,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 394,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

PERI stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. 394,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,339. The company has a market capitalization of $392.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $23.03.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $129.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 116,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

