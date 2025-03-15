PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. HSBC lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.59.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

