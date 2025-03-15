Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $7.53 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 4.0% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $224.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.18 and a 200 day moving average of $258.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

