Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $620,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,428,403,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,389 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $565.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $562.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $596.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.68.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

