Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -10.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

PEB stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. 2,307,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,593. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PEB. Compass Point downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.75 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

