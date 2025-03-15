Pason Systems Inc. (PSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

TSE PSI opened at C$12.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.76. Pason Systems has a twelve month low of C$11.84 and a twelve month high of C$18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

