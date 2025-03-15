Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,130,000 after acquiring an additional 121,810 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,946,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $8,535,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $326,648.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,131,082.08. This trade represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $1,690,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,869 shares in the company, valued at $28,503,393.68. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,766 shares of company stock valued at $73,804,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $115.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -526.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.