Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Park-Ohio Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $306.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward F. Crawford sold 22,500 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 766,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,574,484.99. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.