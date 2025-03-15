Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Park-Ohio Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $306.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Edward F. Crawford sold 22,500 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $486,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 766,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,574,484.99. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Park-Ohio Company Profile
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
