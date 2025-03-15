Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a 0.5% increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Paramount Resources stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRMRF shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Stories

