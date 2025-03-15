PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Posts Earnings Results

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $121.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PD traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,364,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,966. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 7,879 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $143,319.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,029.18. The trade was a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $31,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,220. The trade was a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,048 shares of company stock worth $186,699. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PagerDuty declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

