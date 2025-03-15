PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Given New $18.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PD. Bank of America lowered PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $18.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $121.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.53 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $31,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 868,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,220. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 7,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $143,319.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,029.18. This represents a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,048 shares of company stock valued at $186,699. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 516.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 93,294 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 233,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,734,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1,222.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 431,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 398,650 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 22,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

